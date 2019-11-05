Backpack left in courtyard prompts bomb scare at federal building

Posted 5:07 PM, November 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:40PM, November 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A police bomb squad was called to investigate an unattended backpack found in a courtyard outside the downtown federal building Tuesday afternoon.

Police shut down the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building at 880 Front St. shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They closed down a section of sidewalk in the area while a bomb squad investigates the object, described as a backpack or similar bag.

Apparently a witness saw a man hide the backpack in some bushes and walk away, a spokesman for the bomb squad said.. Federal police took the man into custody briefly.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., members of the bomb determined that the bag was harmless, containing only clothing and some tools.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.