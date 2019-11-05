Man hit, killed on highway near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed on the highway near Balboa Park Tuesday morning, shutting down morning traffic headed away from downtown.

The man’s body was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on state Route 163 below Laurel Street Bridge. It wasn’t immediately clear when the man died, but it appeared he was hit and dragged by a vehicle in one of the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.

Police cars blocked northbound traffic in the area, creating a significant backup for drivers during the morning commute. One lane reopened shortly after 7 a.m., and the traffic jam slowly started to dissipate. Check live traffic conditions here.

During the more than hour-long delay, some vehicles tried to turn around and drive the wrong way up the highway, but officers ordered them to turn around and head back:

Fatality on the 163n at Laurel St Bridge. A few drivers turned around on the freeway to get out of the backup, people that are trying to follow suit are being turned back around to sit in the backup, again!#commuter_carl #fox5sandiego #sandiegofreeways #morningtraffic pic.twitter.com/G0ewUEK1H5 — Commuter Carl FOX 5 (@Commuter_Carl) November 5, 2019

The man’s death remained under investigation Tuesday morning.