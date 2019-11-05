Man hit, killed on highway near Balboa Park

Posted 5:59 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, November 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed on the highway near Balboa Park Tuesday morning, shutting down morning traffic headed away from downtown.

The man’s body was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on state Route 163 below Laurel Street Bridge. It wasn’t immediately clear when the man died, but it appeared he was hit and dragged by a vehicle in one of the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.

Police cars blocked northbound traffic in the area, creating a significant backup for drivers during the morning commute. One lane reopened shortly after 7 a.m., and the traffic jam slowly started to dissipate. Check live traffic conditions here.

During the more than hour-long delay, some vehicles tried to turn around and drive the wrong way up the highway, but officers ordered them to turn around and head back:

The man’s death remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

Google Map for coordinates 32.731387 by -117.161791.

