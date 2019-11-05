Agents target recent boat smuggling trends

SAN DIEGO–U.S. Border Patrol agents are proactively targeting a growing number of maritime smuggling events. Since October 1, there have been 72 arrests made in the San Diego area.

One of those events was captured on video by a witness on October 20. The event occurred near Laurel Street and North Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego.

In the video released on Twitter, five people are seen walking away from a boat docked by two alleged maritime smugglers. The five people escaped into waiting vehicles, while the two smugglers were arrested after damaging their boat on the dock, agents said.

The most recent maritime event occurred Sunday at about 8 a.m. when suspected smugglers attempted to utilize the same dock.

Agents spotted the suspicious vessel and observed eleven people disembark from the boat and attempt to take off, agents said. Agents arrested 11 people and identified one person as the smuggler.

The group was transported to a local station for processing. Records checks revealed that the group consisted of six Mexican national men and four Mexican national women. The suspected smuggler, a 27-year-old Mexican man, will be held in federal custody until his trial.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.