3 hurt when suspected stolen car chase ends in crash

SAN DIEGO -- Three people were rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after a police pursuit of a suspected stolen car ended in a crash, authorities said.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers tried to pull over a speeding car without license plates that was traveling southbound on Pitta Street in the Emerald Hills area, according to San Diego Police Lt. Mike Ramsey. The driver didn't stop, instead reaching speeds of at least 60 mph. About 30 seconds later, the car slammed head-on into a minivan that was stopped near the intersection of Pitta and Market streets.

Two people inside the car being pursued were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. A man inside the minivan was also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, Lt. Ramsey said.

Officials closed the intersection for an investigation.