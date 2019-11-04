Watch Live: Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr. appears in 2nd rape trial

SAN DIEGO — Opening statements will be delivered Monday in the second rape trial for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., who was previously convicted of raping a woman in Encinitas and exposing himself to two others, and remains charged in two additional rapes.

Winslow, 36, was convicted in June of forcible rape and misdemeanor indecent exposure and lewd conduct counts, but jurors deadlocked on other charges related to the alleged rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker — Jane Doe 1 — in Encinitas last year, as well as the alleged 2003 rape of a 17-year-old girl — Jane Doe 4 — at a Scripps Ranch house party. He remains charged with eight felony and misdemeanor counts, including forcible rape and kidnapping.

Winslow was convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman — Jane Doe 2 — last May, exposing himself later that month to Jane Doe 3, who was gardening in her front yard in Cardiff, and touching himself in front of a 77- year-old woman — Jane Doe 5 — at a Carlsbad gym in February. He faces nine years in prison on counts related to those victims.

The son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow was acquitted of masturbating in front of Jane Doe 5 on a separate occasion.

Winslow was initially charged last summer with raping Jane Doe 1 and 2, as well as exposing himself to Jane Doe 3. Following his highly publicized arrest, Jane Doe 4 subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested for exposing himself to Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case.

At trial, Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the jury in his closing argument that Winslow “took from these women what he wanted. Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again. This man took what he wanted from them and threw them away like trash because that’s what he thought of them.”

Owens said none of the five women knew each other, yet their accounts yielded common details and similar physical descriptions of the suspect.

Winslow’s attorneys, Marc Carlos and Brian Watkins, told the jury that the charged incidents were either consensual sex or never occurred at all.

Winslow Jr. grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.