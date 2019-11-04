Supervisors reverse course, OK satellite voting offices

SAN DIEGO — Reversing a vote from last week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Monday approved four satellite voting offices ahead of the March primary election, over the fierce objections of one member.

The vote was 3-1. Supervisors Greg Cox, Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob were in favor, while Supervisor Jim Desmond was opposed.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar left the chamber before the board voted, after saying she was “being asked to revisit a vote that we have already made, to overturn the will of this board.”

She also said that Monday morning’s special meeting was planned by three members of the board, and that neither she nor Desmond were asked to attend.

Jacob, who chairs the board and requested the special meeting, did not offer a formal response to Gaspar’s allegation.

The satellite voting office proposal stemmed in part from state legislation, recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, that allows Californians to register to vote on election day at local polling places and voting centers.

The cost of the four satellite offices was estimated at nearly $1 million: $350,000 for salaries and benefits, and $550,000 for services and supplies. According to county documents, federal and state monies will provide a partial reimbursement.

Before Monday’s vote, Jacob said the county will pursue reimbursement from state for $615,000 costs. She added that the county has recovered $114 million in unfunded state mandates in the past.

“Merits of this proposal should not be judged by the funding source,” Jacob said. “It should be judged by our obligation to follow the law.”