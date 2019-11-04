School district resumes some bus routes cut because of budget shortfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Parents and administrators in the Sweetwater School District held a celebration Monday to welcome back some of the bus routes that were eliminated earlier this year due to budget deficits.

Just as the school year let out last May, parents were notified that 20 of 22 bus routes were being illuminated in the district. Officials said they were forced to make the cuts to make up for budget shortfalls by reinstating an old transportation policy of providing only bus service to those who lived outside a 2.5-mile radius of campus.

Parents like Kristen Duha were upset by the plan and began protesting on campus. “To go from 30 buses that were full to three? I mean that’s a lot,” Duha said,

Parents complained that the kids were forced to walk thru dangerous areas and sometimes in the dark.

“The corner down there is dangerous because it has no signal. It’s just cars going every which way,” Duha said.

For now, the busiest route, from San Ysidro High School, is being reinstated, with two buses serving the area to accommodate the high number of kids, something the parents had demanded. San Ysidro School Board Trustee Nicholas Segura said the parents were very respectful and they made themselves heard. “They’ve held respectful protests making their point and their point was heard!" Segura said. "This was big stop and this was stop they are requesting.”