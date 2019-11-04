Report: Trump to restore rank to convicted SEAL Eddie Gallagher

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump will override the Navy’s top admiral and restore convicted SEAL Edward Gallagher’s pay grade to chief petty officer, the Navy Times and Fox News reported Monday.

FOX contributor Pete Hegseth said Monday on Fox and Friends that he had spoken with the president, who told him he planned to restore Gallagher’s rank. The Navy Times reported that it had discussed with Navy officials on Sunday Trump’s plan to override Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday’s decision on Tuesday to let stand a military jury’s recommendation to demote Gallagher. Gilday, however, decided to keep Gallagher a petty officer first class rather than demote him to E-1 pay grade.

The military panel acquitted Gallagher of a number of war crimes charges related to shooting at civilians and killing a wounded ISIS fighter. He was convicted of only one charge of posing for a photo with the dead ISIS prisoner.