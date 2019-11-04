Report: NFL has discussed possibility of Chargers moving to London

Philip Rivers of Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Athletic, citing National Football League sources, reported Monday night that the league has discussed the possibility of the Los Angeles Chargers moving to London.

Vincent Bonsignore writes that the team “would at least listen if the NFL approached them about London as a possible option.”

Bonsignore adds that NFL owners, amid a “tepid embracement of the Chargers” in Los Angeles, “would provide the necessary support for a location to London if the Chargers pursue it.”

If the Chargers were to move, it would likely be into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Bonsignore reports.

