Rancho San Diego residents give input on proposed sand mine

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of East County residents spoke out at a community meeting Monday night, concerned over a proposal to turn a golf course into a 10-year sand mining operation in Rancho San Diego.

The property owner is proposing turning the west side of Cottonwood Golf Course, which was purchased back in 2015, into a sand mining operation with plans to repurpose the land for recreation or development after that.

Nearby residents started an official group in opposition called “Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine” and are not happy with its proximity to homes, schools, and other established developments.

At Monday’s meeting run by San Diego County, no one spoke out in favor of the project.

A long list of concerns from community members included degrading the quality of the environment, creating traffic safety hazards, and harming air and water quality.

The project is still in a very early stage, however now is the time for people to give their input, during a county mandated 30-day period for public comment.

Developers were not at the community meeting Monday, but will take the feedback into consideration before conducting an environmental impact report, which is the next step in the process.

The public has until Nov. 22 to submit any comments about this project in writing to the county.