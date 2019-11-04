House Speaker Pelosi visits San Diego County Monday

SAN DIEGO — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be in San Diego County Monday to speak at an event on election ethics and campaign finance issues.

Pelosi will appear alongside Rep. Mike Levin for the Oceanside event, moderated by a University of California San Diego professor.

The legislators will discuss H.R. 1, known as the “For the People Act,” which was passed this year to “ensure clean and fair elections, end the dominance of big money in our politics and help guarantee public officials work for the public interest,” Mike Levin’s office wrote.

Levin and Pelosi will take questions at the end of the event, held at 3 p.m. in the QLN Conference Center & Meeting Facility on Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside.

Pelosi last visited San Diego for a tour of an immigration detention facility in June 2018.

Tony Krvaric, spokesman for the San Diego County GOP, posted a statement to Twitter. “The more Speaker Pelosi speaks about Democrat priorities like impeachment, government-run healthcare, open borders, and post-birth abortion the better,” he wrote in part.