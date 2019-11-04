Deputy crashes while responding to report of carjacking

Posted 2:16 PM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, November 4, 2019

A sheriff's deputy suffered superficial injuries Monday in a solo traffic accident near the intersection of state Routes 94 and 125.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy suffered superficial injuries Monday in a solo traffic accident near the intersection of state Route 94 and SR-125.

The patrolman had his emergency lights and siren activated in response to a reported sighting of an occupied stolen car when he got into the crash on southbound Bancroft Drive near Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Sgt. Zheath Sanchez said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

