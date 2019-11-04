Crews quickly knock down brush fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Crews quickly knocked down a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Oceanside, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 2:42 p.m. on Parkside Drive, near Fireside Park in the area of San Luis Rey River, according to Oceanside Fire Department.

At 3:14 p.m., fire officials said the blaze, which was less than one acre in size, had been extinguished.

Crews will remain at the scene to check for hot spots, officials added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.