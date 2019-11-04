Border agents arrest 9 after panga lands on local beach

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Border Patrol agents detained nine people accused of entering the United States illegally in a panga.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a video Monday showing the smuggling incident on a beach near San Mateo Point in San Clemente. Around midnight on October 25, CBP Air and Marine Operations agents spotted a panga-style fishing boat heading north toward Trestles Beach.

The video starts with the moment the boat approaches the shore and goes on to show 11 people get out and run toward a multi-million dollar beachfront property. It then shows four people try to hide in palm trees, while the other seven try to hide in a rocky embankment. Twenty seconds later, three people can be seen leaving the palm trees and running through the cliffside property.

Border Patrol agents detained nine people — six Chinese nationals and three Mexican nationals. Agents were not able to find the other two remaining people.