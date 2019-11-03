Recycling facility catches fire near Miramar Rd.

SAN DIEGO — A recycling facility off Miramar Road caught fire Sunday evening, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire around 8:20 p.m. along the 6700 block of Consolidated Way, not far from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Firefighters arrived to find bales of paper, cardboard and some plastics on fire at the facility.

Steve Wright, deputy battalion chief with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said crews increased the alarm size once they arrived to bring in additional equipment and water supplies.

“It takes a while to get that kind of defensive fire tactics set up, but the guys have surrounded the fire; they’ve put a lot of water on it already,” Wright said. “They have it partially knocked down, but because of the large amount of combustibles in the bales of paper and cardboard, it’s hard to put out all at once.”

Wright said he expected it would take crews several hours to completely douse the flames but added that low wind speeds and the lack of houses nearby meant the fire posed little threat to the public.

Fire crews working to contain bundles of recyclables at recycling facility. It may take several hours to douse fire because of tightly packed materials. https://t.co/M6rrdWphkK pic.twitter.com/MBEFnpsVEb — SDFD (@SDFD) November 4, 2019

Details regarding the extent of the damage were not immediately known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.