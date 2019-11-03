Shoplifters wanted for running over 7-Eleven worker after stealing from Spring Valley store

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for three shoplifters who ran over a 7-Eleven worker with their vehicle after stealing merchandise from the Spring Valley store early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m., Monday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Worthington Street in Spring Valley.

Three suspects described as juveniles shoplifted beer and left the store, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The 7-Eleven employee confronted the shoplifters in the parking lot for not paying and was run over by the suspect vehicle as the thieves fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital for their injuries. The patient’s conditions were not immediately available.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department were investigating the incident.