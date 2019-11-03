Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on SR-79

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A man was hit and killed late Saturday night on state Route 94, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday on the transition road from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound 94.

The vehicle struck and killed the pedestrian as he attempted to walk across the transition lane. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man died at the scene, CHP confirmed.

No further information was immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances of the crash.