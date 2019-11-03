Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near University City

SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old man driving a 2015 Infinity sedan suffered serious injuries during a single-vehicle crash in the University City community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Genesee Avenue, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The motorist was headed southbound on Genesee Avenue when he made an unsafe movement to the left, jumped the island curb to hit some trees and cement planter boxes, Heims said.

He suffered an open fracture to his right tibia/fibula and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.