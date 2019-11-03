Airbnb crackdown on ‘party houses’ met with local approval

SAN DIEGO — Residents in areas highly populated by Airbnb rentals are sounding off about the company’s recent crackdown on “party houses.”

In the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, Calif., where five people were fatally wounded at a Halloween party, Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky took to Twitter and detailed how the company plans to double down on unauthorized partying.

“We are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda,” Chesky wrote.

In Pacific Beach, there are well over 3,000 Airbnb listings. Some residents have expressed dissatisfaction at the amount of listings in the area. Others say they use Airbnb themselves but can understand why some don’t approve.

“I think it’s probably time to revisit AirBnb [policies],” said Pacific Beach resident John Thomas. “I would not enjoy it if every weekend I had to deal with a new group in this neighborhood.”

Thomas echoed the sentiments of residents off Blackgold Road in La Jolla, where a deadly shooting occurred at a party in May. In that instance, Airbnb confirmed the house where the shooting happened had been rented out during the night in question. Even though Airbnb said at that time the users associated with the La Jolla party were suspended, neighbors told FOX 5 the house has been rented out multiple times in the months since and that other parties have taken place there.

In a series of tweets, Chesky wrote that Airbnb is expanding manual screening of “high risk reservations,” creating a party house rapid response team and taking immediate action against users who violate the company’s policies.

“We must do better, and we will,” wrote Chesky. “This is unacceptable.”