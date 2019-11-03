2 rescued from vehicle after overturn crash on Highway 79

CUYAMACA, Calif. — Crews extricated two people from a vehicle involved in an overturn crash on Sunday morning.
The extrication took place Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned and trapped two people on Highway 79 near Cuyamaca, Cal Fire tweeted Sunday.
The vehicle involved blocked the highway in both directions, according to Cal Fire.
Both people were transported to the hospital. Details regarding injuries endured in the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
32.883024 -116.575241