2 rescued from vehicle after overturn crash on Highway 79

CUYAMACA, Calif. — Crews extricated two people from a vehicle involved in an overturn crash on Sunday morning.

The extrication took place Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned and trapped two people on Highway 79 near Cuyamaca, Cal Fire tweeted Sunday.

The vehicle involved blocked the highway in both directions, according to Cal Fire.

#79IC near Cuyamaca [update] Patients have been extricated from the vehicle and ground transported to the hospital. Highway 79 still blocked in both directions; awaiting tow truck. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 3, 2019

Both people were transported to the hospital. Details regarding injuries endured in the crash were not immediately available.

#79IC near Cuyamaca [final] Highway 79 reopened; all CAL FIRE / San Diego County Fire resources available. pic.twitter.com/7uX3NJAF4C — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.