Teen with gun arrested after allegedly trying to rob 2 people

SAN DIEGO — A would-be teenage robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after two failed attempts to rob people of cellphones and a wallet in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The first attempted robbery occurred around 2:20 p.m. near 400 68th street, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

A 15-year-old boy was hanging out with a group of friends at that location, then walked away and confronted a postal worker in the back of his postal truck, Heims said.

The teen then pulled out a gun and demanded the worker’s cellphone and wallet. When the worker said he didn’t have them, the teen commandeered the postal truck but was unable to start it, Heims said.

He got out and ran, then confronted another man, who was standing at the end of his driveway. The teen demanded that man’s cellphone. When he said he didn’t have one, the teen again ran away, only to be apprehended by officers shortly after and arrested near 300 69th Street, Heims said.

Police said there were no injuries and no loss of property.

Anyone with information on these incidents was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.