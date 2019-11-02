Person stabbed near busy intersection in Mira Mesa

Posted 10:11 PM, November 2, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A person was stabbed Saturday night after an argument on a busy street corner in Mira Mesa escalated.

The stabbing was reported around 9:20 p.m. at the corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Black Mountain Road.

Two homeless people were arguing in front of an ARCO gas station until one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, police said.

San Diego police said they arrested the person who wielded the knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.