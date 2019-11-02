Person stabbed near busy intersection in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A person was stabbed Saturday night after an argument on a busy street corner in Mira Mesa escalated.

The stabbing was reported around 9:20 p.m. at the corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Black Mountain Road.

Two homeless people were arguing in front of an ARCO gas station until one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, police said.

San Diego police said they arrested the person who wielded the knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.