October was 1.2 degrees warmer than normal, National Weather Service says

SAN DIEGO — October was slightly warmer than average in San Diego County, the National Weather Service San Diego said Saturday.

The weather service released the statistics for October on Saturday, which showed high temperatures were much above normal, and low temperatures were moderately below normal. Most locations received no measurable rainfall in October, which puts all cities in the county well below normal in average precipitation for October.

The mean temperature in San Diego during October was 67.9 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees above normal, NWS officials reported. The average high temperature was 78.4 degrees, 5.6 degrees above normal.

The average low temperature was 57.4 degrees, 3.2 degrees below normal.

Average rainfall in the county for October was recorded at 0.00 inches, .57 inches below normal.