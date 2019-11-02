Female veterans get helping hand in transition to civilian workforce

SAN DIEGO — Female veterans got a helping hand to jumpstart their careers beyond the military on Saturday.

Operation Dress Code provides women who have served in the military free shopping sprees — complete with personal shoppers — to help them stock up on professional wardrobes. Saturday’s event also included free hair and makeup stylings for professional headshots.

“We really want to give them the tools to be successful as they transition into the civilian workforce,” Director Randee Mclain told FOX 5. “A lot of the women that come here spent many years in a uniform.”

The women browsed through aisles of clothes and tables of jewelry that were donated from members of the community.

“When you’re wearing a uniform, you’re wearing that almost every day, so you know it’s different to just get to try on different clothes and find out my own style,” Navy veteran Christine Martinez said.

Some veterans said the resources were a huge blessing, as they wouldn’t have been able to afford the items on their own.

“I’m unemployed right now so all I have is my husband’s income. And we have bills!” veteran Brittney Crowley said. “Living in California is not cheap, so this definitely is a great help.”

Organizers said many women who accept help from Operation Dress Code come back years later as volunteers.

Those interested in learning more can visit OperationDressCode.com.