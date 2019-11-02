× Crews battle brush fire near casino

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a brush fire near the Golden Acorn Casino Saturday.

The blaze was around 10 to 20 acres by 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire. It was burning at Old Highway 80 and Tierra Del Sol Road, close to the U.S. -Mexico Border.

Deemed the Crestwood Fire, crews were making progress on containment around the same time.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, firefighters added.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Old Highway 80 and Tierra Del Sol Rd. Fire is 10-20 acres, but firefighters are making good progress on containment. No structure threat, no evacuations, no injuries. #CrestwoodFire pic.twitter.com/4Wg7NjLeYh — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 2, 2019