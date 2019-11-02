Crews battle brush fire near casino

Crews battled the Crestwood Fire Saturday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a brush fire near the Golden Acorn Casino Saturday.

The blaze was around 10 to 20 acres by 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire. It was burning at Old Highway 80 and Tierra Del Sol Road, close to the U.S. -Mexico Border.

Deemed the Crestwood Fire, crews were making progress on containment around the same time.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, firefighters added.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

