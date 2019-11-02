Businesses evacuate after building catches fire

SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire sparked evacuations of several businesses in Fallbrook Saturday afternoon, officials with the North County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. along the 300 block of West Aviation Road.

One storage unit caught fire as firefighters battled the blaze, North County Fire said. The unit was connected to a row of businesses that were quickly evacuated, fire officials said.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the flames by 5:30 p.m.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and whether any injuries resulted from the fire were not immediately available.

Google Map for coordinates 33.373934 by -117.253829.

