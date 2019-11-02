Businesses evacuate after building catches fire

SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire sparked evacuations of several businesses in Fallbrook Saturday afternoon, officials with the North County Fire Protection District said.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. along the 300 block of West Aviation Road.
One storage unit caught fire as firefighters battled the blaze, North County Fire said. The unit was connected to a row of businesses that were quickly evacuated, fire officials said.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the flames by 5:30 p.m.
Details regarding the extent of the damage and whether any injuries resulted from the fire were not immediately available.
#AvaitionIC forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Currently we have a commercial structure fire involved in this incident. The unit on fire is a part of a row of businesses. All units are being evacuated.
— North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) November 3, 2019
