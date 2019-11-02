1 injured in house fire

EL CAJON, Calif. — A person injured in a house fire Saturday was taken to the hospital, Heartland Fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:14 p.m. and firefighters were still on the scene at a house in the 900 block of Sycamore Lane at 1:40 p.m.

Eight fire engines and three ambulances were called to battle the structure fire and tend to any victims.

One patient was taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. The condition of the patient was not known.