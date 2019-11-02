1 dies after Ford Mustang crashes into parked car

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A person died Saturday in a traffic collision on an Interstate 5 off-ramp in the Shelltown neighborhood, CHP officials said.

The accident happened at 1:22 p.m. when a black Ford Mustang exiting I-5 hit a parked car near West Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, according to a CHP incident report.

The Mustang flew off the freeway, rolled over several times, then went down an embankment on the right shoulder. The CHP report said the accident resulted in one fatality.

No other details were immediately available.