× Woman killed in motorcycle crash, 2 others run off

LA MESA, Calif. — A 38-year-old El Cajon woman was killed when the motorcycle she was riding on crashed near an Interstate 8 on-ramp in La Mesa and authorities Friday were searching for two occupants of the motorcycle who ran off after the crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:20 p.m. Thursday near the Severin Drive on-ramp to westbound Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Three people were riding on a 2007 two-wheel Harley-Davidson Sportster at a high speed when the person driving the motorcycle lost control for unknown reasons and it crashed, ejecting all three people from the two-wheeler, Garrow said.

The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The two other motorcycle riders, a man and a woman, remained at the scene briefly, but fled on foot before law enforcement arrived, Garrow said.

No descriptions of the man or the woman were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.