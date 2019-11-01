Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A woman dressed as “Carrie” from the popular 1970’s horror film gave paramedics a big scare recently.

Sidney Wolfe was driving home last Friday when she hit a deer and wrecked her car, according to the Huffington Post.

She said the first person who saw her was “horrified” because she looked as though she was badly hurt due to all the fake blood.

She quickly explained to him that she was okay and had just left a haunted house where she was promoting “Carrie” the musical.

Everyone is asking for the backstory so here it goes. I was promoting Carrie the Musical at a haunted house. At the end of the night, I was too tired to shower and remove my makeup so when i wrecked the first responders saw my blood and freaked. pic.twitter.com/RksJVMv4uX — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

The confusion didn’t end there, some of the police officers on scene also believed she needed medical attention.

“Next came the police officers who were like ‘oh man’ and kept asking over and over again if I needed medical assistance,” she recalled on Twitter. “The second round of cops that came weren’t in on the make up and said, ‘Are we just gonna ignore that blood is dripping and she needs medical assistance?’”

Wolfe said everyone had a good laugh about what happened.