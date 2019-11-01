UCSD receives $1M for finance research

SAN DIEGO — The Kroner Family Foundation has given UC San Diego $1 million to provide unbiased, in-depth research in financial decision-making, the university announced Friday.

UC San Diego alumnus Ken Kroner, also the foundation director, and his wife Jennifer have launched the Pacific Center for Asset Management (PCAM), according to Judy Piercey, UCSD spokeswoman.

The institute is a partnership between UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management and the Division of Social Sciences. It will steer academic research agendas toward topics of concern to asset owners, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and foundations.

“UC San Diego is among the first research universities to actually have academics focus on the broad, high-level problems that asset owners care about,” Ken Kroner said in a news release. “Asset owners generally don’t have the resources or the time to find solutions. And asset managers may have alternative agendas, such as selling product.”

Ken Kroner is chair of the Campaign for UC San Diego, a comprehensive fundraising effort wrapping up 2022. According to UCSD, the campaign’s goals include enhancing student support, transforming the campus, and redefining medicine and healthcare on a global scale.

PCAM is housed at the Rady School of Management, in collaboration with the Division of Social Sciences; its employees will work with affiliates at other UC campuses and other institutions in the western United States.