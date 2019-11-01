Recalled frozen raspberries were sold in local supermarkets, school cafeterias

SAN DIEGO — Frozen raspberry products that have been recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination were sold locally in supermarkets and school cafeterias, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.

The products were sold in eight Aldi supermarkets across the county. The Escondido Union School District also used the products in yogurt parfaits served for breakfast in school cafeterias from September 5 to October 31.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a nationwide voluntary recall on the frozen raspberries sold under the Aldi and Raley’s supermarket private label brands on Thursday, according to county health officials.

No illnesses related to exposure to the products have been reported, according to county health officials.

People who have bought the products should not eat them and return them to the store for a refund.

To see the list of locations where the berries were sold or served, click here.

The recalled products are:

Aldi

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen) 12-ounce bags with “best by” dates of June, 10, 2021, August 1, 2021, and August 23, 2021. The UPC code is 0 41498 12419 9 and the lot codes are 20161A, 20213A, and 20235A.

Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) 16-ounce bags with “best by” dates of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021, and July 22, 2021. The UPC code is 0 41498 31344 9 and the lot codes are 20198A, 20201A, and 20203A.

Raley’s

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries 12-ounce bags with “best by” dates of June 5, 2021 and August 1, 2021. The UPC code is 46567 00754 and the lot codes are 20156A04, 20213A06.