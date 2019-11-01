Masked men in robes force way into woman’s home, try to rob her

SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old woman was restrained by two masked men suspected of a home invasion in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Friday morning.

The woman was in her apartment on Trojan Avenue near 52nd Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when she heard a lot of knocking on her door. She cracked the door open and two men forced their way inside, restrained her and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects went through her apartment looking for money, then left. It was unclear if anything was taken and the victim was not hurt, Heims said.

The first suspect was described as a black man wearing a white robe, green gloves and a red mask. The second suspect was described as a black man wearing a black robe, green gloves and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this home invasion was asked to call San Diego police Robbery Division detectives at 619-531-2299.