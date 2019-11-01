× Man suffers major burn injuries when Halloween costume catches fire

SAN DIEGO — A man dressed up for Halloween suffered major burn injuries when he picked up a jack-o’-lantern and the candle inside lit his costume on fire, then spread to the garage of a San Carlos home, authorities said Friday.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 6700 block of Clear Sky Terrace in the San Carlos neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The costumed man picked up a jack-o-lantern with a lit candle inside, then his costume caught fire and the flames spread to the garage, SDFR spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Family members nearby helped extinguish the man’s costume, but he suffered third-degree burns to the majority of his feet and legs, as well as some burns to his upper body, the news station reported.

Crews responded to the scene and knocked down the flames in the garage within 10 minutes, a fire dispatch supervisor said.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of the burn injuries, Munoz said. An update on the man’s status was not immediately available.

The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the garage and its contents, she said.