SAN DIEGO — A 58-year-old man lost control of a Bird scooter Friday and was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, San Diego police reported.

The man, whose name was not released, crashed the rented scooter at 2500 University Ave. around 11:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Edward Zwibel, who said the victim suffered “a facial laceration, brain bleed and broken clavicle.”

Sgt. Matthew Botkin said the man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital.