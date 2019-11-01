Man shot in the leg, taken to hospital by friend

SAN DIEGO – – A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg early this morning near an East Village intersection, police said.

It happened shortly after 1:05 a.m. near the intersection of J and 16th streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The man was walking along the north sidewalk of J Street when he was shot once in the leg, Martinez said.

The victim didn’t call 911 and instead had a friend take him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Martinez said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s central division were investigating the shooting.

