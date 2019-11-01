Man in Jesus costume punches officer downtown

SAN DIEGO — A man wearing a Jesus Christ costume hit an officer in the face in the Gaslamp Quarter as Halloween celebrations wrapped up early Friday morning.

The attack happened shortly before 1 a.m., outside the bar Atomic on 5th Avenue, a San Diego Police spokesperson told FOX 5. Police were making an arrest when the man donning a Jesus costume walked up and either punched or elbowed the officer in the face.

The man was seemingly unprovoked and was not involved in the original arrest, SDPD said. The costumed attacker ran off and had not been arrested as of Friday morning. Officials did not release a detailed description.

The officer suffered a cut on their face which required stitches, but was expected to make a full recovery.