Humane Society launches pet food drive

SAN DIEGO — PAWS San Diego is hosting a pet food drive through Nov. 15 to support low-income pet families, a San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman said Friday.

People can bring unopened dog and cat food to the San Diego Humane Society campuses and other participating locations (a full list can be found online). The pet food can be dry or wet, according to the SDHS.

PAWS San Diego is a program of the Humane Society that helps low-income residents keep their pets by providing essential services and support.

SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said this year alone, PAWS San Diego will provide more than 1.7 million pet meals to families who are also living with chronic illness or disability, or experiencing homelessness.

Over the past year, “PAWS San Diego experienced a 45% increase in clientele, making the need for this food drive even greater,” Thompson said. “Thanks to generous support from the community, PAWS San Diego is able to help loving pet owners keep their best friends happy, healthy and by their sides.”