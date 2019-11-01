Halloween just ended – Mariah Carey says ‘It’s time’ for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — That escalated quickly.

Pop star Mariah Carey posted a video to social media early Friday that showed her falling asleep in her Halloween costume.

In the video, which she captioned simply “Breaking News,” she dozed off just before the time changed to midnight and it officially became Nov. 1.

The phone rings, and Carey is suddenly in Christmas pajamas as she answers a call from “Santa.”

She greets him and sings “It’s time” before letting out a big scream.

As you would expect, the video ends with her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas” playing in the background.

Carey, who has millions of followers across all her social media platforms, saw the video get tens of thousands of “likes”, “shares”, and “comments” within the first 30 minutes.