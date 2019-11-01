Border Patrol stops 58K illegal border crossings in 1 year in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego sector of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Friday that it stopped more than 58,000 people for trying to enter the country unauthorized during a 12-month period between 2018 and 2019.

The Border Patrol said it prevented 58,049 people from entering the United States without a visa between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

In the previous fiscal year, between Oct. 1 2017 and Sept. 30 2018, 38,591 people were arrested for attempting unauthorized entry in the San Diego sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the same Border Patrol press release.

Unaccompanied children and families represent a significant portion of people detained by the agency. According to the release, 3,335 unaccompanied children were processed in 2018-19 compared to 2,491 in 2017-18. Agents processed 16,174 families in 2018-19, an increase from 4,408 in 2017-18.

Many of the migrants detained over the past year are not from Mexico. According to the Border Patrol, 27,255 "people from countries other than Mexico" were detained in 2018-19, a record. In 2017-18, 11,509 "people from countries other than Mexico" were detained.

An uptick in violent crime in Central American countries, such as Honduras and El Salvador, is reportedly a significant cause of increased migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.