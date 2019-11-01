× At least $5M in cannabis products seized in raid of illegal dispensary

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police Friday raided an illegal South Bay marijuana dispensary and made six arrests.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers served a search warrant at 9 a.m. on the black market dispensary at 259 Broadway, acting on community complaints.

A half-dozen people were taken into custody on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales, conspiracy to sale marijuana and operating a marijuana dispensary without a license, according to a police statement. The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

Police said they seized $15,000 in cash and “5-10 million dollars worth of cannabis infused products.”

Officers drew their weapons when they entered the building, but no shots were fired. The dispensary was fortified with barricaded exits and a magnetic locking system, according to police.

No dispensaries have been legally permitted in Chula Vista, where police raided another illegal marijuana dispensary on Sept. 20 in the 700 block of Third Avenue, seizing its stock and arresting its staff.

Since the start of the year, the Chula Vista Police Department and City Attorney’s Office have closed more than a dozen illegally operated marijuana dispensaries.