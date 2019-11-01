Actress Lori Loughlin maintains innocence after new charges

LOS ANGELES — Actress Lori Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to new charges she faces in the college admittance scam.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have already pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges in the scandal, according to federal court filings.

Federal prosecutors filed additional charges against some defendants who pleaded not guilty in the case. Loughlin is also being charged with bribery. If convicted, she could face 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors say she and Giannulli paid $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California, falsely designating them as crew recruits.

The “Full House” actress is the highest-profile figure caught up in a scandal that has embroiled dozens of wealthy parents, college coaches and standardized test administrators.

The actress Felicity Huffman was among 13 parents who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud last week. Those who did not plead guilty, including Loughlin and 15 other parents, were charged a day later with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.