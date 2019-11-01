40 vehicles pulled up to Starlight Bowl before mass burglary

SAN DIEGO — An estimated 40 vehicles arrived at the Starlight Bowl Theater in Balboa Park Oct. 19 to steal items worth thousands of dollars, authorities said Friday.

The guitars, flat screen televisions, audio equipment and other materials that were stolen were intended for an upcoming auction to help fund renovations to the performing arts theater.

San Diego police said a pack of about 40 vehicles pulled into a parking lot next to the Starlight Bowl between 10:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. In surveillance video obtained by police, people are seen getting out of the cars and making their way to the theater. Some of the individuals within the group then broke a portion of the chain-link fence surrounding the building and forced the ticket office doors open, police said.

The stolen items were worth an estimated $28,000. Police said the cost of the damage to the theater itself was unknown.

After the large group left, a white Jeep Liberty from the early or mid-2000s arrived to meet another vehicle that authorities described as a sedan dark in color with a luggage rack that may have been a Subaru Crosstrek. Police said the occupants of the Jeep then changed clothes outside of the vehicle.

Authorities said they received an anonymous cellphone video that showed several males standing outside the theater near a Ford Expedition. The people in the video were discussing the sale of a television, police said.

The identities and locations of the burglars was unknown.

Investigators with the San Diego police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information about the burglary or the people involved to call SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9533 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward was available to tipsters with information.