Woman found without pulse in burned apartment

EL CAJON, Calif,. — A fire tore through an El Cajon apartment unit early Thursday, sending a woman to a hospital and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 1500 block of Gustavo Street, just off Jamacha Road, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

Firefighters arrived to find an apartment unit on the first floor ablaze, Saghera said. Crews had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes.

During a search of the home, they found a woman with no pulse by the back door of the unit, he said. Paramedics performed CPR and transported the woman to a hospital, but an update on her status was not immediately available.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, Saghera said.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit were sent to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.