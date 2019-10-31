Riverside wildfire prompts evacuations, destroys homes

Posted 6:07 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, October 31, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A wildfire spread from Jurupa Valley to Riverside early Thursday, prompting evacuations and destroying homes.

The blaze, called the 46 Fire, broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Flames moved from Jurupa Valley across the Santa Ana Riverbottom into nearby Riverside, destroying at least three homes and two outbuildings along the way.

Cal Fire said the flames had covered about 150 acres and were 0% contained as of 6 a.m. As many as 1,200 homes were threatened and 3,600 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations were in place for residents living within the following boundaries:

  • South of Limonite Avenue
  • West of Crestmore
  • East of Van Buren
  • North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom

An evacuation sheleter was opened at Patriot High School.

The new blaze came as much of Southern California remained under a Red Flag warning, and fires burned across the region, including in Chula Vista, Simi Valley and San Bernardino.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

