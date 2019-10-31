× Border fire burns 50 acres in US

SAN DIEGO — A fire that started near the U.S.-Mexico border early Thursday had burned about 50 acres on the U.S. side by 6:30 a.m.

The fire was burning near Otay Mountain in the Copper Canyon area. Cal Fire said they had a “significant presence” in the area and were fighting the flames, but there were no homes threatened.

#CopperFire near Otay Mtn [update] The fire has burned approximately 50 acres on the US side. CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire has a significant presence at scene and are engaged. There are no homes in the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 31, 2019

Much of Southern California remained under a Red Flag warning Thursday, and fires burned across the region, including in Chula Vista, Simi Valley and San Bernardino. More than 20,000 San Diego County residents were without power as a fire danger precaution.

Crews on the southern side of the border were also fighting the blaze. A series of deadly fires in Baja California raged in Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada in recent weeks.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.