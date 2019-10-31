Border fire burns 50 acres in US

A fire burns on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Flames spread across 50 acres by 7 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — A fire that started near the U.S.-Mexico border early Thursday had burned about 50 acres on the U.S. side by 6:30 a.m.

The fire was burning near Otay Mountain in the Copper Canyon area. Cal Fire said they had a “significant presence” in the area and were fighting the flames, but there were no homes threatened.

Much of Southern California remained under a Red Flag warning Thursday, and fires burned across the region, including in Chula Vista, Simi Valley and San Bernardino. More than 20,000 San Diego County residents were without power as a fire danger precaution.

Crews on the southern side of the border were also fighting the blaze. A series of deadly fires in Baja California raged in Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada in recent weeks.

