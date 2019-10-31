SDSU’s Strasburg, Leonard make history with postseason MVP wins

SAN DIEGO — In the four major U.S. sports leagues, no players from the same university had ever been named postseason MVP in the same season — until now.

Prides of the San Diego State Aztecs Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Strasburg made history Wednesday when Strasburg locked up the World Series MVP award following the Washington National’s defeat of the Houston Astros.

For the first time in history, out of the four major professional leagues, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Strasburg are the first players from the same university to be named postseason MVP in the same season. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/EyOT7blwDi — GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) October 31, 2019

That award, coupled with Kawhi Leonard’s NBA Finals MVP award with the Toronto Raptors in June, made Aztec athletics the first program to produce two postseason MVP awards in one season.

The university sent out a proud tweet about the feat Thursday morning.

Strasburg grew up in San Diego County, playing his high school ball at West Hills High School before pitching for SDSU from 2007 to 2009. Leonard played two seasons for the Aztecs, from 2009 to 2011.