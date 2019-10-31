Naval Base San Diego chosen to test 5G tech

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that Naval Base San Diego will be one of four U.S. military installations to serve as test grounds for the use of 5G technology.

DOD officials chose Naval Base San Diego, Washington’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and Georgia’s Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany for their support for required wireless infrastructure requirements and access to required facilities needed to install 5G service.

DOD officials plan to issue a draft request for proposals in November. Answers from the draft will be used to issue a final RFP in December, allowing wireless companies to bid to install their 5G technology on the chosen bases.

The department expects to add opportunities around every three months and will hold a gathering of telecom industry officials prior to releasing the RFP in December.

The first applicants will be tasked with testing 5G’s capability in congested areas with high-power, mid-band radar, using augmented and virtual reality in training and mission planning and installing so-called “smart warehouses” equipped with 5G technology and service.