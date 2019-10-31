Freeze warning issued for overnight hours Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for San Diego County's valleys and deserts starting at midnight Thursday and continuing through 10 a.m. Friday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s, with a few areas seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

The cool down came just in time for the Halloween holiday, where families came prepared in places like El Cajon.

"We have layers and additional things we could do to the costume to keep them nice and warm," said James Zaleski.

"Definitely brought a lot more warmer clothes. It’s been really warm during the day but figured at night it would be a lot colder," said Grace Tinney.

Many people already felt the crisp air as the day began.

"It was very cold this morning, I had to come to work with a jacket on," added Zaleski.

Over in Santee, another community expected to drop into the 30’s overnight, people seemed to be enjoying the change in temperature.

"It’s really nice out. Last year I remember it being really hot so it’s nice that it’s a little bit cooler," said Mai Shen, adding "last year remember our pumpkins went bad really early because it was so hot."

The drop in temperature can affect your plants or outdoor plumbing, so take necessary precautions and bundle up when heading out.