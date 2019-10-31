Flooding causes power outage at SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Flooding in a building at San Diego State University caused several buildings to lose power Thursday afternoon, campus officials said.

The outages were reported around 3:36 p.m. at select buildings around campus, including the Hepner Hall, East Commons, Physical Sciences, Faculty Staff Club and Administration buildings.

Around 4:45 p.m., campus officials said the outage was caused by flooding in the basement of the Physical Sciences building. Crews were working to address the flooding and restore power to the impacted buildings.

No safety issues or injuries were reported in connection with the outage, campus officials said.

